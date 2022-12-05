Volkswagen set to present software update on December 15 - Handelsblatt

According to German news outlet Handelsblatt, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Oliver Blume will present a new software strategy in mid-December.

The outlet indicated that the update will remedy software issues left over from former CEO Herbert Diess’ tenure and lay out ambitious investment aims for the coming years. Citing company sources, Handelsblatt said the strategy will be presented to the board on December 15.

Aims to streamline its software unit Cariad had previously been highlighted by executives in the summer. Under Diess, the German automaker had also eyed the acquisition of software companies.

