Syndax receives breakthrough therapy tag for revumenib to treat acute leukemia

Dec. 05, 2022 9:34 AM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

  • Syndax Pharma (NASDAQ:SNDX) is trading ~4% higher after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for revumenib to treat arelapsed or refractory acute leukemia.
  • About 10 of 37 patients (27%) with age and phenotype agnostic KMT2Ar acute leukemia treated at doses meeting the protocol defined criteria for the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and evaluable for efficacy achieved a complete remission, the company said.
  • The FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to expedite the development and regulatory review of drugs that are intended for serious or life-threatening conditions.

