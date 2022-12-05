Universal Proptech announces agreement to sell VCI Controls
Dec. 05, 2022 9:23 AM ETUniversal PropTech Inc. (UPIPF), UPI:CAHZNOFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Universal PropTech (OTCQB:UPIPF) has entered into a share purchase agreement with Dexterra Group (OTCPK:HZNOF) that provides for the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Co.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls.
- In consideration, the Purchaser will pay the Co. an aggregate cash purchase price of $4M, plus the amount of cash held by VCI on closing of the Transaction.
- The estimated Purchase Price amounts totalling $0.98M shall be paid and satisfied at closing by the Purchaser by wire transfer to the Co.
- The Co. expects that trading of the Common Shares will be halted until the Transaction is completed.
Comments