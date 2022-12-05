Soluna Holdings announces stock and warrants offering
Dec. 05, 2022 9:39 AM ETSoluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) on Monday announced a securities purchase agreement of $855,000 of common stock and five-year warrants to purchase common stock, with certain existing investors of the company, including investors who have previously funded the company’s convertible note transaction.
- The warrants are immediately exercisable and have an exercise price of $0.76 per share for up to $1,710,000, if the warrants are exercised for cash in full.
- The company has entered into a securities purchase agreement for the purchase and sale of 1,125,000 shares and warrants to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares for $855,000.
- The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.76 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- The closing of this offering is expected to occur on or about December 5, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
