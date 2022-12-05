Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen started coverage of RXO (NYSE:RXO) at a Hold-equivalent rating based upon near-term headwinds obscuring long-term upside.

Boeschen indicated that he remains “positively inclined long-term,” but sees the sidelines as the place to be given the current cyclical set up. As such, the valuation appears fair at present, in his view.

“While we are impressed with RXO’s technology leadership (RXO Connect), the asset-light business model/strong FCF generation and RXO’s above-market growth prospects, we remain hesitant on the cyclical freight backdrop inclusive of likely industry volume headwinds in key service offerings as well as decelerating contractual truck rates that could put pressure on ~1H23 buy/re-sell ‘spread dynamics’ in RXO’s flagship truck business,” Boeschen wrote.

The initiation of coverage at Market Perform did not include a price target. Instead, bear case and bull case scenarios were laid out whereby the stock could hit either $12 for the former or $40 in the latter scenario.

RXO stock slid 2.79% shortly after the market open.

