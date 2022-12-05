U.S. PMI Composite deteriorates further from October

Dec. 05, 2022 9:47 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Group of people meeting with technology and paperwork.

courtneyk

  • November S&P Global U.S. PMI Composite: 46.4 vs. 46.3 flash reading and 48.2 in October.
  • The drop in private sector business activity reflected a quicker decrease in service sector activity and a renewed fall in manufacturing production, S&P Global said. Meanwhile, cost pressures softened somewhat as client demand weakened.
  • Services PMI: 46.2 vs. 46.1 consensus and 47.8 prior.
  • "The survey data are broadly consistent with the US economy contracting in the fourth quarter at an annualized rate of approximately 1%, with the decline gathering momentum as we head towards the end of the year," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.
  • "A striking development is the extent to which companies are increasingly reporting a shift towards discounting in order to help stimulate sales, which augurs well for inflation to continue to retrench in the coming months, potentially quite significantly," he added.
  • Previously, (Nov. 23) U.S. PMI Composite Flash slides deeper into contraction in November.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.