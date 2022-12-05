U.S. PMI Composite deteriorates further from October
Dec. 05, 2022
- November S&P Global U.S. PMI Composite: 46.4 vs. 46.3 flash reading and 48.2 in October.
- The drop in private sector business activity reflected a quicker decrease in service sector activity and a renewed fall in manufacturing production, S&P Global said. Meanwhile, cost pressures softened somewhat as client demand weakened.
- Services PMI: 46.2 vs. 46.1 consensus and 47.8 prior.
- "The survey data are broadly consistent with the US economy contracting in the fourth quarter at an annualized rate of approximately 1%, with the decline gathering momentum as we head towards the end of the year," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.
- "A striking development is the extent to which companies are increasingly reporting a shift towards discounting in order to help stimulate sales, which augurs well for inflation to continue to retrench in the coming months, potentially quite significantly," he added.
