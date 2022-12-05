Ekso Bionics acquires Parker Hannifin's Human Motion and Control unit for $10M

Dec. 05, 2022 9:49 AM ETEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Modern Hospital Physical Therapy: Patient with Injury Walks on Treadmill Wearing Advanced Robotic Exoskeleton Legs. Physiotherapy Rehabilitation Technology to Make Disabled Person Walk. Focus on Legs

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) said Monday it acquired Parker Hannifin's Human Motion and Control business assets in the U.S. and Europe for $10M.
  • The assets include the Indego lower limb exoskeleton product line as well as the planned development of robotic assisted orthotic and prosthetic devices.
  • Ekso (EKSO) paid $5M at closing and delivered a $5M subordinated, unsecured zero coupon note payable quarterly over four years, starting December 31, 2023.
  • Steven Sherman resigned as Ekso's (EKSO) CEO, but will continue to serve as chairman and will begin serving as executive chair.
  • Ekso (EKSO) appointed Scott Davis, president and COO, as CEO, effective immediately.
  • The HMC acquisition expands Ekso's (EKSO) product portfolio into home use, grows its pipeline, and adds strategic relationships with commercial and research partners, including Vanderbilt University.
  • The Vanderbilt collaboration is expected to support future research and product development.
  • "The acquisition is expected to contribute immediately to our top-line results, improve operating efficiencies and establish Ekso (EKSO) as a leader in lower extremity robotics," said new CEO Davis.

