Ekso Bionics acquires Parker Hannifin's Human Motion and Control unit for $10M
Dec. 05, 2022 9:49 AM ETEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) said Monday it acquired Parker Hannifin's Human Motion and Control business assets in the U.S. and Europe for $10M.
- The assets include the Indego lower limb exoskeleton product line as well as the planned development of robotic assisted orthotic and prosthetic devices.
- Ekso (EKSO) paid $5M at closing and delivered a $5M subordinated, unsecured zero coupon note payable quarterly over four years, starting December 31, 2023.
- Steven Sherman resigned as Ekso's (EKSO) CEO, but will continue to serve as chairman and will begin serving as executive chair.
- Ekso (EKSO) appointed Scott Davis, president and COO, as CEO, effective immediately.
- The HMC acquisition expands Ekso's (EKSO) product portfolio into home use, grows its pipeline, and adds strategic relationships with commercial and research partners, including Vanderbilt University.
- The Vanderbilt collaboration is expected to support future research and product development.
- "The acquisition is expected to contribute immediately to our top-line results, improve operating efficiencies and establish Ekso (EKSO) as a leader in lower extremity robotics," said new CEO Davis.
