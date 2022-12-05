Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) disclosed Monday that its compensation committee approved a ~10% increase in the annual base salary of CEO Darren Woods to $1.875M starting January 1 from $1.7M paid this year.

The company also raised the annual base salary of CFO Kathryn Mikells to $1.22M from $437.5K in 2021, when she joined the company, and its senior vice presidents.

Base salaries, however, comprise less than 10% of total pay for Exxon (XOM) executives, as stock awards and bonuses make up the lion's share of compensation; CEO Woods' total compensation was $23.6M in 2021 and $15.6M in 2020.

On Friday, Exxon Mobil (XOM) said Boeing chairman and former Continental Airlines CEO Larry Kellner and former Raytheon International CEO John Harris II were added to its board.

Exxon (XOM) stock price return shows a 73% YTD gain and 79% during the past year.