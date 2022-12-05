ISM Services Index unexpectedly turns higher in November
Dec. 05, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- November ISM Services PMI Index: 56.5 vs. 53.3 consensus and 54.4 prior. That marked the 30th straight month of growth in the services sector.
- Prices: 70.0 vs. 70.7.
- Employment: 51.5 vs. 49.1.
- Business Activity Index: 64.7 vs. 55.7.
- New Orders: 56.0 vs. 56.5.
- Supplier Deliveries: 53.8 vs. 56.2.
- "Supplier deliveries continued to slow, albeit at a slower rate in November," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management's Services Business Survey Committee. Based on comments from Business Survey Committee respondents, increased capacity and shorter lead times have resulted in a continued improvement in supply chain and logistics performance. A new fiscal period and the holiday season have contributed to stronger business activity and increased employment."
- Earlier, U.S. PMI Composite deteriorates further from October.
Comments