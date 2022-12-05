Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) lost ~21% in the morning hours Monday, driving down its peers in the gene editing space after the clinical-stage biotech said that the FDA requested additional data to resolve the clinical hold on the lead candidate VERVE-101.

In November, Verve (VERV) announced that the FDA has placed on hold its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for VERVE-101, a gene editing candidate targeted at patients with a genetically driven form of dyslipidemia called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

According to the official clinical hold letter the company received from the FDA on Dec. 02, the regulator has requested, among other things, additional clinical and preclinical data as well a modification to a U.S. trial for the candidate. “Verve intends to submit a response as expeditiously as possible,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

VERVE-101 is currently undergoing a Phase 1 study called heart-1 in New Zealand and the U.K., with the early data from its dose-escalation portion expected in H1 2023.

Gene editing companies, shares of which often move in tandem after notable industry events have dropped in reaction to the news. Notable decliners include Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA).

Last year, Intellia (NTLA) and Regeneron (REGN) drove gene editing stocks higher after early data from a Phase 1 trial for their ATTR amyloidosis candidate NTLA-2001 indicated the potential of in-vivo CRISPR genome editing for the first time in humans.