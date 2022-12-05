AltaGas guides for 2023 EPS of C$1.85-C$2.05, raises dividend

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) said Monday it forecasts FY 2023 normalized earnings of C$1.85-C$2.05/share, up 4% Y/Y using midpoint to midpoint guidance, and normalized EBITDA of C$1.5B-C$1.6B, up 2% Y/Y, supported by strong growth in the company's core Utilities and Midstream businesses.

The company said it will pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.28/share, up from C$0.265/share, bringing the annual cash payment to C$1.12/share.

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) also guided for a FY 2023 capital program of C$930M, excluding asset retirement obligations; in addition, the company expects to roll over $90M of capex that was approved in 2022 for the Midstream business to be deployed in early 2023.

The company said it expects to deliver a compounded annual growth rate of 5%-7% through 2027.

The company also plans to develop a hedging program to manage its exposure to direct commodity prices, which have been strong in 2022, to ensure that returns are predictable and sustainable.

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) said recently that President and CEO Randy Crawford will retire in the first half of 2023.

