Verizon (NYSE:VZ) says its rollout of C-band wireless airwaves is far ahead of schedule, and it will be offering its main 5G wireless service nationwide in the first quarter.

The carrier hit its 2022 goal of covering 175M people a month ahead of schedule, and the buildout is continuing to accelerate.

Now its 5G Ultra Wideband will be available to all Americans in Q1 2023, as it's moved 13 months ahead of its original schedule.

More than one out of every two Americans has access to 5G Ultra Wideband now, CEO Hans Vestberg says. “And as proud as I am to have crossed this milestone, I am equally proud of the way we are building our network – with the most advanced technologies, industry leading security, a robust fiber underpinning and a robust and varied spectrum portfolio."

Along with greater coverage, Verizon will enhance capacity by activating 100 MHz of C-band spectrum in many markets, up from the previous 60 MHz. And once all licensed spectrum is available, Verizon says it will have up to 200 MHz of C-band deployed in many markets.

It will also continue deploying its 5G service on millimeter wave spectrum optimized for dense environments such as airports, stadiums, office complexes and major metropolitan areas.

The news ties back to early 2021 when Verizon spent nearly $45.5B in an FCC auction for C-band - a heavy investment in the midband spectrum that was repurposed from satellite usage to help boost 5G deployment.