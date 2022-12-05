F-star Therapeutics ticks lower as Sino-Biopharma tender offer extended

Dec. 05, 2022 10:33 AM ETF-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX)SBHMYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • F-start Therapeutics ticked down 0.5% after Sino-Biopharma's (OTCPK:SBHMY) tender offer for the company was extended until Dec. 16.
  • The tender offer is being extended in order to facilitate ongoing CFIUS review of the proposed deal, according to a filing.
  • Last month F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) agreed to extend the termination date for its sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) by a month as it continues to work on U.S. national security approval. The parties agreed to extend the transaction end date to Dec. 19 from Nov. 19.
  • Last month F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) announced that its planned sale to Sino-Biopharma was withdrawn and refiled with CFIUS. F-star disclosed in September that a CFIUS review of its sale to Sino-Biopharma moved into an extended review.
  • China's Sino Biopharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SBHMY) unit invoX Pharma agreed to acquire F-star (FSTX) in a $161M all-cash deal in late June. The deal is expected to close in H2 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.