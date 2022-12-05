F-star Therapeutics ticks lower as Sino-Biopharma tender offer extended
Dec. 05, 2022 10:33 AM ETF-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX)SBHMYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- F-start Therapeutics ticked down 0.5% after Sino-Biopharma's (OTCPK:SBHMY) tender offer for the company was extended until Dec. 16.
- The tender offer is being extended in order to facilitate ongoing CFIUS review of the proposed deal, according to a filing.
- Last month F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) agreed to extend the termination date for its sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) by a month as it continues to work on U.S. national security approval. The parties agreed to extend the transaction end date to Dec. 19 from Nov. 19.
- Last month F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) announced that its planned sale to Sino-Biopharma was withdrawn and refiled with CFIUS. F-star disclosed in September that a CFIUS review of its sale to Sino-Biopharma moved into an extended review.
- China's Sino Biopharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SBHMY) unit invoX Pharma agreed to acquire F-star (FSTX) in a $161M all-cash deal in late June. The deal is expected to close in H2 2022.
