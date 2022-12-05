M&T Bank, Webster among midcap lenders with resilient funding profiles: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia expanded coverage on Monday to a number of midcap banks that have resilient funding profiles to support revenue growth against a backdrop of rising interest rates and thus tighter liquidity conditions.

Those lenders include M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) and Websters Financial (NYSE:WBS), the analyst, who screened the banks as Overweight, wrote in a note.

Gosalia noted that those banks are best-positioned to "manage the headwinds from tightening liquidity conditions as rates rise," citing higher near-term increases in net interest margin and further resiliency through Q4 2023.

The Federal Reserve's most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980's is resulting in increased reliance on more expensive wholesale funding for banks, some of which have already boosted deposit rates, the analyst noted. That adds pressure to bank's ability to fund forward loan growth.

On the flip side, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) were viewed as Underweight picks and "have idiosyncratic factors, each putting pressure on funding costs," the note read.

For digital asset-focused bank Silvergate (SI), "there is a high level of uncertainty" surrounding the level of deposit outflows after the demise of crypto exchange FTX (FTT-USD) and the sequential volatility throughout the cryptoverse, Gosalia explained.

SA contributor Seeking Profits views M&T Bank (MTB) as a Sell, arguing that further deposit attrition could take hold.