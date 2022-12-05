China Pharma more than doubles on acquisition of dry eye disease therapeutic device project
Dec. 05, 2022 11:05 AM ETChina Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) has more than doubled after the company said on Monday it had acquired dry eye disease therapeutic device project.
- (CPHI) is trading 103% higher to $0.23.
- Dry eye disease (DED) refers to the general term of a variety of diseases related to abnormal tear quality, quantity, or dynamics, accompanied by eye discomfort.
- "DED has become the largest ophthalmic disease in China, and the diagnosis and treatment rate is expected to maintain an upward trend for a long time. What we acquired is an ophthalmic oxygen enriched atomization therapeutic device with a patent technology. This device is to fill in the vacuum of the current market demand in devices to treat DED, visual fatigue and other problems, as well as recovery after eye surgery. We plan to launch it to the market next year," the company said.
Comments