Beaten-down shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) climbed ~11% in the morning hours Monday, marking the biggest intraday gain in nearly a month after the company announced fiscal Q4 results for 2022, indicating its hopes for the experimental COVID therapy sabizabulin.

More than 5.6M Veru (VERU) shares have changed hands, compared to the 65-day average of ~5.4M.

Veru (VERU) lost over half its market cap in November after an advisory committee of the FDA voted against granting the emergency use authorization for sabizabulin as a treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19.

The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations.

Sabizabulin is also undergoing regulatory review in Europe for emergency use in the EU member states for COVID-19.

As regulatory reviews for the treatment are underway, the company said it is preparing for the potential commercialization of the treatment in the U.S. and overseas with manufacturing capacity for supplies in place.

"As sabizabulin is being reviewed in the U.S. and internationally for potential emergency use authorization, we are preparing for commercialization and will be ready to deliver this treatment to patients, if authorized," Chief Executive Mitchell Steiner remarked.

However, Veru's (VERU) topline continued to contract in Q4 as revenue dropped ~36% YoY to $39.4M compared to a ~46% YoY decline in Q3 FY22.

From $7.4M net income in the prior-year period, the company swung to a net loss of $83.8M as R&D expenses more than doubled to $70.6M driving down cash and equivalents by ~35% from FY21 year-end to $80.2M.

Despite the AdCom setback, Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham does not rule out the FDA approval of sabizabulin.