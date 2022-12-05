Rivian inks wind energy deal to help power its Illinois plant

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) announced the signing of a power purchase agreement with Apex Clean Energy for 50 megawatts of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Illinois.

The company called the deal its first large-scale energy procurement and expects it to support its long-term vision of enabling high-impact renewable energy projects that reduce its carbon footprint while also benefiting customers, communities, and the electrical grid.

This purchase will contribute to Rivian (RIVN) being able to power as much as 75% of its Illinois plant operations with carbon-free energy on an hourly basis. The PPA will also contribute to the company’s commitment to power its Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoints charging with 100% renewable energy.

"We have a tremendous opportunity at Rivian to help tackle emissions beyond the tailpipe to support decarbonization of manufacturing and charging of electric vehicles," noted Rivian renewable energy exec Andrew Peterman.

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) began the week with a 3% drop in early trading on Monday. Seeking Alpha contributor On the Pulse has a new breakdown on why RIVN is attractive at the current share price.

