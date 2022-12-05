Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) rebounds from early losses Monday, now +0.9%, following a Bloomberg report that previously-stalled legislation to fast-track energy projects backed by Senator Joe Manchin could be attached to a must-pass defense bill.

Talks are ongoing that could attach the legislation, which could speed approval of Equitrans' (ETRN) $6.6B Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline in Manchin's home state, to the National Defense Authorization Act, according to the report, although environmental groups are lobbying to keep the permitting language out of the bill.

The annual defense policy bill is considered must-pass legislation because it authorizes pay increases as well as compensation for troops overseas and is widely supported by Republicans.

Equitrans' (ETRN) Mountain Valley Pipeline project has been weighed by legal setbacks this year, but "everything is moving favorably for [its] dividends," Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.