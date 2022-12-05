A warning on inventory and the promotional environment across footwear and apparel from VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) impacted many of the company’s peers on Monday.

Shares of the company responsible for the Vans, Supreme, Timberland, and North Face brands fell over 7% on Monday, marking the steepest slide for the name since mid-summer. The stark decline for the stock comes after the surprisingly sudden retirement of CEO Steve Rendle and a cut to full-year forecasts for sales and profits.

The apparel and footwear manufacturer added that a “more elevated than expected promotional environment” and weaker than expected demand in North America are prompting the tempered expectations. Pandemic-driven business interruptions in China and slowing discretionary spending in Europe were also cited as drivers of slower sales in Europe.

The bearish commentary on consumer spending and cut to profit forecasts amid persistent inventory issues rippled through the sector on Monday. Both Nike (NKE) -1.66% and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) -1.54% had offered warnings on inventory levels earlier in the fourth quarter, noting that margins would likely be squeezed into the holiday period. That suspicion was only further cemented by the latest red flag raised by VF Corp. (VFC). Each manufacturer has also been impacted significantly by supply chain issues related to China.

Other notable decliners in the footwear space included Wolverine World Wide (WWW) -3.32%, Rocky Brands (RCKY) -2.18%, Steven Madden (SHOO) -1.84%, Skechers (SKX) -2.52%, and On Holding (ONON) -2.09%. Footwear retailers Zumiez (ZUMZ) and Foot Locker (FL) also edged 3.36% and 1.56% lower on Monday, respectively.

In the apparel space, Hanesbrands (HBI) -3.72%, Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) -3.41%, Oxford Industries (OXM) -4.04%, Kontoor Brands (KTB) -1.9%, Under Armour (UAA) -3.65%, PVH Corp. (PVH) -2.85%, and Columbia Sportswear (COLM) -2.53% marked notable drops.

Among apparel retailers, Duluth Holdings (DLTH) led declines, extending a steep drop promoted by a disappointing Q3 earnings release on Friday. That report had cited many of the same margin pressures and overall promotional environment called out by VF Corp. (VFC) on Monday.

