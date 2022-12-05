Couchbase Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 11:36 AM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.6M (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BASE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
