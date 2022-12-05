Sprinklr Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.05M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CXM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
