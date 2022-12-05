China stocks get a bullish nod from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its view on China equities Monday and continues to favor emerging markets over developed markets.

Strategist Jonathan Garner upgraded China (NASDAQ:MCHI) (FXI) to Overweight from Equal Weight, joining North Asia Overweights Korea, Taiwan and standalone Japan.

Morgan Stanley also raised its base case target for the MSCI EM index (EEM) by 10% to 1,100.

"We see multiple catalyst inflections to warrant an upgrade at this point," Garner said in an investor presentation. Those include liquidity, the policy cycle, the trend in the yuan (FXC) vs. the U.S. dollar (DXY) and regulation and policy priorities.

We "expect a steady decline from here in Covid restrictions in China; further potential declines would be important to our overweight call on China," Garner added.

"For markets, the new vaccine mandate is a key tactical buy signal for China equities," T.S. Lombard strategists said. "But the dire macro backdrop means we maintain a neutral stance on FX and preference for bear steepening of rates."

"The end of zero covid is an increasingly crowded trade," they added. "Rather than chasing reopening themes, early positioning for the post covid economy may be a better bet."

"For equities we like policy favored tech hardware. We expect Beijing to double down on its policy push and provide the political impetus for China tech hardware outperformance."

