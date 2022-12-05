Slack leader Butterfield to leave Salesforce early next year: report

Dec. 05, 2022 11:44 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Salesforce West Tower displays the company logo

Takako Hatayama-Phillips

  • Stewart Butterfield, the head of Slack, is leaving the Salesforce-owned (NYSE:CRM) company, Insider reported.
  • Butterfield is stepping down in January, the news outlet reported, citing an internal message posted by the exec.
  • "FWIW: This has nothing to do with Bret [Taylor's] departure," Butterfield wrote. "Planning has been in the works for several months! Just weird timing."
  • According to a tweet from an Insider reporter, Butterfield wants to spend more time "gardening."
  • Salesforce (CRM) shares fell nearly 4% to $139.32 following the report.
  • Earlier this month, Salesforce (CRM) co-CEO Taylor said he would be leaving the company, a move that took many, including analysts and some at the some company, by surprise.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.