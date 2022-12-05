Slack leader Butterfield to leave Salesforce early next year: report
Dec. 05, 2022 11:44 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stewart Butterfield, the head of Slack, is leaving the Salesforce-owned (NYSE:CRM) company, Insider reported.
- Butterfield is stepping down in January, the news outlet reported, citing an internal message posted by the exec.
- "FWIW: This has nothing to do with Bret [Taylor's] departure," Butterfield wrote. "Planning has been in the works for several months! Just weird timing."
- According to a tweet from an Insider reporter, Butterfield wants to spend more time "gardening."
- Salesforce (CRM) shares fell nearly 4% to $139.32 following the report.
- Earlier this month, Salesforce (CRM) co-CEO Taylor said he would be leaving the company, a move that took many, including analysts and some at the some company, by surprise.
