Credit Suisse's new investment bank is said to attract interest from Saudi crown prince

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock climbed as much as 6.2% in Monday morning trading after investors including Saudi Arabia's crown prince and a Barclays-led (NYSE:BCS) U.S. private-equity firm reportedly sought to invest $1B or more into the Swiss lender's new investment bank.

While the bank has yet to receive a formal investment proposal from any Saudi entity, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is exploring to invest around $500M to back New-York-based CS First Boston and Michael Klein, the designated CEO of CFSB, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge on the situation.

Also, Barclays (BCS) banker Bob Diamond‘s Atlas Merchant Capital was said to also potentially back the investment bank, of which Credit Suisse (CS) is in the process of spinning off as part of its huge restructuring effort following a string of scandals and losses. Last week, CS confirmed the final terms of its CFH 4B capital raise to fund the revamp.

In separating the CS First Boston brand, which dates to the 1970's, CFSB will conduct business as an independent capital markets and advisory lender.

Saudi National Bank, the largest commercial bank in Saudi Arabia, reportedly pledged to take a 9.9% stake (CHF 1.5B) in Credit Suisse (CS) itself in November, mostly through CS's share placement.

Previously, (Dec. 2) Credit Suisse chairman said outflows slowed and liquidity improved.