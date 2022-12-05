Fox, DirecTV avert blackout with new multi-year deal
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) and DirecTV (NYSE:T) have reached a multi-year carriage deal renewal, averting a blackout of Fox stations on the TV provider.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- The deal covers FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus, as well as retransmission consent for each Fox local station, across the satellite-based DirecTV as well as DirecTV Stream and U-verse.
- AT&T (T) retains a 70% financial ownership in DirecTV.
- The deal follows a week of threats from either side (now typical as industry carriage deals come up for renewal). In Fox's case, affiliate revenue (which includes carriage deal revenue) makes up a bigger piece of the pie than advertising.
