Fox, DirecTV avert blackout with new multi-year deal

Dec. 05, 2022 12:10 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA), FOX, TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

2005 Television Critics Winter Press Tour

Frederick M. Brown

  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) and DirecTV (NYSE:T) have reached a multi-year carriage deal renewal, averting a blackout of Fox stations on the TV provider.
  • Financial terms weren't disclosed.
  • The deal covers FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus, as well as retransmission consent for each Fox local station, across the satellite-based DirecTV as well as DirecTV Stream and U-verse.
  • AT&T (T) retains a 70% financial ownership in DirecTV.
  • The deal follows a week of threats from either side (now typical as industry carriage deals come up for renewal). In Fox's case, affiliate revenue (which includes carriage deal revenue) makes up a bigger piece of the pie than advertising.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.