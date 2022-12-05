Nike (NYSE:NKE) has officially cut ties with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, according to The Athletic.

“Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete,” Athletic reporter Shams Charania tweeted, citing a company spokesperson. “Irving has one of [the] most popular signature shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent.”

The deal is estimated be worth at least $11M per year. According to NBA footwear tracker Kixstats, the star's shoe was among the 5 most popular models worn by players in 2021.

The footwear and apparel giant had previously suspended its relationship with Irving shortly after his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary in early November. The controversial point guard’s contact was initially due to run through October 2023.

Nike did not immediately respond to SeekingAlpha’s requests to confirm the details of the severed relationship.

