Exchange traded funds tied to the cannabis sector gained momentum in Monday's intraday trading. This added to gains posted late last week after the President Joe Biden signed federal cannabis reform on December 2, which acted as a major catalyst to boost the sector.

Here are the cannabis-related ETFs with their intraday gains: AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) +14%; ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJXL) +9.5%; AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (PSDN) +9.3%; Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) +8.16%; AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) +7.57%; ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) +5.54%; Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) +5.53%; AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) +4.86%; Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) +3.74%; ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) +2.83%; Spinnaker ETF Series - The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) +1.74%.

The bill, named the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, cleared the House in April and unanimously approved by the Senate in November.

Optimism is also rising on hope that the SAFE Banking Act will eventually become law. If passed, the SAFE Banking Act would remove uncertainties surrounding how federally regulated financial institutions work with cannabis companies.

Specifically, the law would prohibit a federal banking regulator from penalizing a depository institution for providing banking services to a legitimate cannabis-related business.

SAFE Banking Act, if approved, will provide a host of benefits to the U.S. cannabis sector, cutting the cost of capital on debt and will allow CSE-domiciled companies to uplist on major Canadian or the U.S. exchanges.

However, SAFE has failed seven times in the Senate.

Most of the cannabis sector stocks are high during the intraday trading: Tilray Brands (TLRY) +6.55%, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) +5.53%, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) +5.52%, Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) +3%, Canopy Growth (CGC) +6% and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) +2%.

For more on SAFE Banking Act now that the marijuana research bill has been signed into law, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Jesse Redmond is confident that SAFE would pass without being reflected in stock prices.