MongoDB Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.73M (+34.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
