Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stock slipped 1.8% in Monday afternoon trading after BMO Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic downgraded shares of the lender to Sector Perform from Outperform, citing potentially more room for earnings weakness.

Last week, the Canadian bank posted its worse-than-expected fiscal Q4 results that reflected a slowdown in its profit margin from lending. And net income from all of CIBC's businesses dipped from the prior quarter.

"With decelerating loan growth on the horizon and pressured NIMs, we suspect shorter term earnings growth will look relatively weak," Mihelic wrote in a note.

The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses, as it continues to prepare for an increasingly uncertain economic outlook. For 2023, "global economic growth is expected to be slower as central banks continue with their monetary policy tightening to tame inflation," CEO and President Victor Dodig said during his company's Q4 earnings call.

As a result of those headwinds, CIBC will "continue to grow our client franchise and moderate our expense growth in 2023 to the mid single-digit range," he added.

The Sector Perform rating was in line with the Quant system's Hold rating as well as the average Wall Street analysts' Hold rating.

Previously, (Dec. 2) CIBC cut to Hold at Canaccord after Q4 results.