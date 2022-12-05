SentinelOne Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111M (+98.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, S has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments