Conn's Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 12:26 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Conn's (CONN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.83 (-238.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.55M (-22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CONN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments