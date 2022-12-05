AeroVironment FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.17M (-6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVAV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
