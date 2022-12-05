Guidewire Software Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 12:26 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Guidewire Software (GWRE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.58M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
