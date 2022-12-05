HealthEquity Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 12:27 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity (HQY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.76M (+14.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HQY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:HealthEquity: Questions That Need Answering In Its Next Financial Results
Comments