Caseys General Stores Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 12:27 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Caseys General Stores (CASY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.13 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.03B (+23.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
