AutoZone FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 12:28 PM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, December 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $25.28 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.87B (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AZO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
