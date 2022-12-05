Smith & Wesson Brands FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview

Dec. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETSmith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, December 6th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-61.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.41M (-36.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SWBI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

