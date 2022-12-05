Toll Brothers FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Monday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.94 (+30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TOL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
