Gold and silver futures fell Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields rose on concerns that strong U.S. economic readings may give the Federal Reserve more cause to accelerate interest rate hikes.

Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for February 2023 -1.5% to $1,782.70/oz, after touching its highest since July 5 at $1,809.91 earlier in the day, while March Comex silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -3.6% to $22.42/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT) (PHYS), (NYSEARCA:SIL), (SLV), (SIVR), (XME)

Among some of the major precious metals miners: Newmont (NEM) -1.6%, Barrick (GOLD) -1.9%, Kinross Gold (KGC) -2.3%, Royal Gold (RGLD) -2.1%, Yamana Gold (AUY) -2.5%, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) -2.2%, Iamgold (IAG) -3.6%, Gold Royalty (GROY) -4.6%, Endeavour Silver (EXK) -4.3%, Fortuna Silver (FSM) -3.9%, Pan American Silver (PAAS) -3.6%, First Majestic Silver (AG) -3.9%, Hecla Mining (HL) -4.3%, Coeur Mining (CDE) -5.3%.

Stronger than expected ISM data sparked a rally in the dollar, which prompted a selloff in gold and silver on expectations that the Fed will be more hawkish, according to Blue Line Futures strategist Phillip Streible.

Analysts also noted gold nearly reached the 200-day moving average of $1,823.90/oz overnight.

Gold prices have been hurt this year by the Fed's aggressive rate hikes, although signs that the Fed may turn less hawkish lifted the yellow metals above $1,800 last week.