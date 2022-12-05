EH, COMS and FUV among mid-day movers
- Gainers: EHang Holdings (EH) +29%.
- COMSovereign (COMS) +29%.
- Digital Brands Group (DBGI) +25%.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (SHPH) +25%.
- Vivani Medical (VANI) +25%.
- Studio City (MSC) +27%.
- Nauticus Robotics (KITT) +23%.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) +21%.
- Iovance (IOVA) +20%.
- Satixfy Communications (SATX) +20%.
- Losers: Top Ships (TOPS) -60%.
- Meihua International Medical (MHUA) -27%.
- Getnet (GET) -23%.
- Amprius Technologies (AMPX) -22%.
- Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) -15%.
- Latham Group (SWIM) -14%.
- Ra Medical Systems (RMED) -14%.
- Arcimoto (FUV) -13%.
- Perfect (PERF) -13%.
- Versus Systems (VS) -13%.
