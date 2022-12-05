EH, COMS and FUV among mid-day movers

Dec. 05, 2022
  • Gainers: EHang Holdings (EH) +29%.
  • COMSovereign (COMS) +29%.
  • Digital Brands Group (DBGI) +25%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (SHPH) +25%.
  • Vivani Medical (VANI) +25%.
  • Studio City (MSC) +27%.
  • Nauticus Robotics (KITT) +23%.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) +21%.
  • Iovance (IOVA) +20%.
  • Satixfy Communications (SATX) +20%.
  • Losers: Top Ships (TOPS) -60%.
  • Meihua International Medical (MHUA) -27%.
  • Getnet (GET) -23%.
  • Amprius Technologies (AMPX) -22%.
  • Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) -15%.
  • Latham Group (SWIM) -14%.
  • Ra Medical Systems (RMED) -14%.
  • Arcimoto (FUV) -13%.
  • Perfect (PERF) -13%.
  • Versus Systems (VS) -13%.

