Amryt gets European nod for its drug to treat hormonal disorder acromegaly

Dec. 05, 2022 12:45 PM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Acromegaly written on book with tablets.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amryt (NASDAQ:AMYT) on Monday said the European Commission had approved its drug Mycapssa for the treatment of acromegaly, a hormonal disorder.
  • The exact indication of the approval is for the maintenance treatment of acromegaly in patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.
  • Acromegaly develops in the form of increased bone size due to the pituitary gland producing too much growth hormone.
  • The approval was based on results from three late-stage clinical trials, the company said in a statement.
  • The centralized marketing authorization will be valid in all EU member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
  • AMYT stock +2.4% to $7.19 in mid-day trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.