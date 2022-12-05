Amryt gets European nod for its drug to treat hormonal disorder acromegaly
Dec. 05, 2022 12:45 PM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Amryt (NASDAQ:AMYT) on Monday said the European Commission had approved its drug Mycapssa for the treatment of acromegaly, a hormonal disorder.
- The exact indication of the approval is for the maintenance treatment of acromegaly in patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.
- Acromegaly develops in the form of increased bone size due to the pituitary gland producing too much growth hormone.
- The approval was based on results from three late-stage clinical trials, the company said in a statement.
- The centralized marketing authorization will be valid in all EU member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
- AMYT stock +2.4% to $7.19 in mid-day trading.
