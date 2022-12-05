UBS sees 64% chance of US economy sliding into recession in 2023

UBS now sees a "hard landing" for the US economy, with a 64% chance of recession. Given this environment, the firm also predicted that the Fed could move rates lower in Q3 2023.

The bank said in a note dated Dec. 5 that it believes an economic correction is on the horizon, with GDP declining roughly 1% and the unemployment rate increasing to 5.5% next year.

"The contraction would be similar to 1990, with less but still meaningful job loss," UBS said.

UBS cited several indicators as pointing towards a hard landing, including increased spending of household savings, rising credit card debt, and a cooling housing market. It noted that consumer spending has risen just 1.8% over the past 12 months, while layoffs are now approaching 2018-2019 levels.

UBS also believes that inflation is cresting and the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, inflation rate will fall sooner than the FOMC anticipates. It expects the Fed's terminal rate will be around 5%, with rate hikes of 50 bp in December and February before it pauses to assess the situation.

UBS added that it expects to see job losses emerge in Q2 2023, followed by the Fed moving to reduce rates in Q3.

"With our inflation projections, the FOMC has plenty of room to cut, since the real funds rate would be rising and inflation appear headed back to target," UBS said. "However, stickier inflation could complicate matters, and make any downturn more likely, deeper and more protracted."

The S&P 500 (SPY) (SP500) has fallen about 16% for 2022, as rising interest rates and high inflation has put pressure on stocks. However, the index has seen an upswing lately, rising more than 5% in the past month, in part due to hope of a soft landing.

