SpaceX (SPACE) started a national security business that will expand upon its Starlink constellation of internet satellites. The new Starshield will develop products and services needed by U.S. defense and intelligence agencies.

“While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use, with an initial focus on three areas: Earth observation, communications and hosted payloads,” SpaceX (SPACE) said on its website.

The company, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, will build on its relationships with the U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence services. The Space Force in 2020 chose SpaceX’s (SPACE) Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets for more than a third of its National Security Space Launch missions from 2022 to 2027.

The Space Development Agency in 2020 awarded the company $149 million to build four missile tracking satellites, Defense News reported.