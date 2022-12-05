Grifols upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Dec. 05, 2022 11:35 AM ETGRFSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Sarita Kapila upgraded Grifols (GRFS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of €14, up from €13.
  • The analyst expects 2023 will be a "strong growth year" for the company, supported by accelerating plasma collections and early signs of declining donor fees.
  • Grifols is at an inflection point, with potential for faster de-leveraging and competitive headwinds subsiding next year, Kapila tells investors.
  • The company "now offers the strongest earnings growth outlook in 2023 amongst mid-cap pharma peers," contends the analyst.
  • Grifols SA Quant Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Buy (1 Very Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Grifols shares were down around 28%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 19%.
  • Shares are currently flat to $8.42 today.

