Grifols upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Dec. 05, 2022 11:35 AM ETGRFSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley analyst Sarita Kapila upgraded Grifols (GRFS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of €14, up from €13.
- The analyst expects 2023 will be a "strong growth year" for the company, supported by accelerating plasma collections and early signs of declining donor fees.
- Grifols is at an inflection point, with potential for faster de-leveraging and competitive headwinds subsiding next year, Kapila tells investors.
- The company "now offers the strongest earnings growth outlook in 2023 amongst mid-cap pharma peers," contends the analyst.
- Grifols SA Quant Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Buy (1 Very Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Grifols shares were down around 28%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 19%.
- Shares are currently flat to $8.42 today.
