Goldman Sachs launched its coverage on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) with a Sell rating and $230 per share target on Monday, arguing that the biotech, which focuses on treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) lacks catalysts to drive its stock further.

United (UTHR) shares have added ~44% over the past 12 months, while the broader biotech space lost ~12%, as shown in this graph.

The company markets Tyvaso in the U.S. for PAH and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). In June, United (UTHR) launched a dry powder inhalation (DPI) formulation of Tyvaso to treat PAH and PH-ILD.

"United Therapeutics' success in expanding the commercial reach of their existing portfolio into pulmonary hypertension - interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) has impressively been propelling UTHR through a resurgent phase of growth," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.

After the rollout of DPI formulation and reimbursement coverage, "…..we see potentially fewer catalysts that can drive performance of the business at levels that we believe would be necessary to propel further outperformance of the stock," they added.

The analysts think that the Street has yet to adequately recognize the impact of competition in the PAH market in terms of new entrants and generics.

In Nov. 2021, the FDA granted tentative approval for Yutrepia, permitting the developer Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) to introduce a generic to Tyvaso.