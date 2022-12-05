Gilead slips as trial for cancer drug ends on safety concerns
Dec. 05, 2022 1:29 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) snapped a four-day winning streak on Monday after a federal register indicated that the company had terminated a Phase 1 trial for its experimental cancer therapy GS-3583, citing safety concerns.
- The Phase 1b dose escalation study, designed to evaluate GS-3583 in patients with advanced solid tumors, had enrolled 13 subjects.
- Per the trial protocol, the subjects were required to receive GS-3583, which belongs to a class of drugs called FLT3 agonist FC fusion proteins, for up to 52 weeks or until they meet the study’s treatment discontinuation criteria.
- However, its latest update on the clinical trial register indicates that the study had been terminated after an internal safety assessment of the molecule.
- Gilead (GILD) was not immediately available for Seeking Alpha’s requests for comments on the issue.
- In May, the company said that the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting was expected to feature a presentation on the Phase 1b trial for GS-3583 in non-small cell lung cancer.
