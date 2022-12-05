Gilead slips as trial for cancer drug ends on safety concerns

Dec. 05, 2022 1:29 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Maker Of Coronavirus Trial Drug Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences. Inc., Reports Positive Data Coming From Trials

Justin Sullivan

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) snapped a four-day winning streak on Monday after a federal register indicated that the company had terminated a Phase 1 trial for its experimental cancer therapy GS-3583, citing safety concerns.
  • The Phase 1b dose escalation study, designed to evaluate GS-3583 in patients with advanced solid tumors, had enrolled 13 subjects.
  • Per the trial protocol, the subjects were required to receive GS-3583, which belongs to a class of drugs called FLT3 agonist FC fusion proteins, for up to 52 weeks or until they meet the study’s treatment discontinuation criteria.
  • However, its latest update on the clinical trial register indicates that the study had been terminated after an internal safety assessment of the molecule.
  • Gilead (GILD) was not immediately available for Seeking Alpha’s requests for comments on the issue.
  • In May, the company said that the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting was expected to feature a presentation on the Phase 1b trial for GS-3583 in non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.