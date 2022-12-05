Microsoft raising prices on its Xbox games, matching rivals

Dec. 05, 2022

Xbox

ESOlex/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The long hand of inflation keeps hitting, even for Microsoft Xbox (NASDAQ:MSFT) videogames. Starting next month, Xbox's first-party games will boost retail prices to $69.99, matching rivals' full-priced games.
  • That's up from $59.99, a holdout price that Microsoft stuck with even as major-game competitors including Sony (NYSE:SONY), Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) raised their Xbox game prices to $69.99.
  • "We’ve held on price increases until after the holidays so families can enjoy the gift of gaming," the company said.
  • "Starting in 2023 our new, built for next-gen, full-priced games, including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield, will launch at $69.99 USD on all platforms. This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles."
  • Meanwhile, while the price hikes arrived along with new-generation consoles two years ago, Microsoft isn't departing from its strategy to make new games available on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch.

