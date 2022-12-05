Pfizer/ BioNTech seek FDA nod for updated COVID booster for use in kids
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced Monday that the companies submitted an application to the U.S. FDA for the emergency use authorization of their Omicron-adjusted COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster in kids under five.
- If authorized, the BA.4/BA.5-adapted COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children aged six months through 4 years in the U.S. as the third 3-µg dose after two 3-µg doses of the Pfizer (PFE) -BioNTech (BNTX) original COVID-19 vaccine.
- “With the high level of respiratory illnesses currently circulating among children under five years of age, updated COVID-19 vaccines may help prevent severe illness and hospitalization,” the companies said.
- Currently, talks are underway in Europe to expand the EU marketing authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted to include children aged six months through 4 years.
- In August, the FDA expanded the authorization of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) to include children aged 5–11 years after the initial clearance covered only those aged 12 years and above.
