- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has laid off part of its recruiting team and will slow its hiring for the rest of the year, The Information reports.
- “We made great hires at Pinterest this year and have strong talent in place to support the needs of our business,” the company said, adding that less need for hiring support means it can reduce the size of that team.
- In October, Pinterest (PINS) employed 3,975 people, up 27% year-over-year. The recent cuts don't appear as widespread so far as similar layoffs at social-media rivals Meta (META), Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP), the report notes.
- And while growth has slowed, the revenue declines haven't been as bad as those at Snap and Meta.
