Monkeypox plays in the red as U.S. to end public health emergency
Dec. 05, 2022 2:33 PM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Companies offering solutions for monkeypox dropped Monday after the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) said that the Biden administration does not intend to extend the public health emergency declared in August in response to the outbreak.
- Decliners include monkeypox vaccine developers, Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCPK:BVNRY), Chimerix (CMRX), and Emergent Biosolutions (EBS).
- Monkeypox test maker Co-Diagnostics (CODX) is also in the red alongside drug developers GeoVax Labs (GOVX), SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra cited the low number of cases as the reason to lift the emergency status when the declaration expires on Jan. 31.
- “But we won’t take our foot off the gas — we will continue to monitor the case trends closely and encourage all at-risk individuals to get a free vaccine,” he added.
- In July, World Health Organization classified the current monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency, sending the companies focused on offering vaccines, tests, and therapeutics for the rare viral disease higher.
- Citing public concerns over stigma and racism linked to monkeypox, the global agency changed its name to mpox last week.
